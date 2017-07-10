RAILA shocks supporters as he reveals why he may LOSE the August elections to UHURU

Monday July 10, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have raised concerns over the looming voter apathy in their strongholds, saying the move could cost them the Presidency.





Led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetagula, the NASA brigade, while on campaign trail at the Coast, called on Coastal residents and Kenyans at large to come out in large numbers and vote for Raila Odinga in August.





They lamented that Coast region has over the years registered low voter turnout and urged the electorate to change the trend this year.





Raila said there must be a change of attitude among his supporters if they want him to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta and send Jubilee home in August; otherwise Jubilee will win again.





On the other hand, Kalonzo urged Coast to register over 90% voter turnout in the coming election.



