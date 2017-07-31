RAILA shocks everyone as he abandons his ODM candidate and endorses rival candidate

Monday July 31, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) has shocked Kenyans after he ditched his own ODM candidate and endorsed a rival candidate ahead of the August polls.





Speaking during a rally at Mavoko Stadium, Raila reined in on ODM candidate Michael Mutuku to step down in favour of Wiper’s Patrick Makau in the race for Mavoko Parliamentary seat.





He defended his decision saying it was aimed at stemming any fallout within NASA and to ensure Jubilee does not take advantage to win some votes from the region.





“We will talk to ODM candidate so that we support Makau and as ODM party, we will talk with Wiper so that we don’t divide votes,” Raila said.





The former PM assured Mutuku that he will give him a job in Government if he wins the August elections.





He also endorsed Wiper’s Wavinya Ndeti for the Machakos Governorship.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







