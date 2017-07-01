RAILA runs to Britain for protection - Are UHURU/ RUTO and MATIANGI planning to assassinate him?

Saturday July 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer, Raila Odinga, has claimed his life is in danger.





This is after suspicious and unmarked vehicles were seen trailing him not once but on several occasions lately.





Raila, through NASA, has already written to British High Commissioner, Nic Halley, asking him to intervene and help keep him alive ahead of the August 8th General Election.





In a letter to the British High Commissioner, NASA claims that Raila was being trailed on a 24-hour basis by more than 5 cars carrying security personnel not attached to him.





It also claimed that a house next Raila Odinga’s home in Karen had been set up as an operation base for....



