RAILA reveals his closely guarded strategy of beating UHURU in August and leaves State House in panic

Monday July 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer, Raila Odinga, has exuded confidence of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking while on campaign trail in Nyamira County yesterday, Raila revealed that he had come up with a strategy to guard against vote rigging and ensure a high voter turnout in NASA strongholds.





However, he asked locals to support him actualize his dream of...



