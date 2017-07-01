RAILA releases list of 42 police officers and KDF deployed as clerks to rig polls for UHURU -You know them

Thursday July 20, 2017 - NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga has once again claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was planning to rig the August elections using the Kenya police and military.





Addressing the press on Thursday , Raila sensationally alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, had deployed 42 police officers and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers to rig elections for them.





He said the 42 officers have been deployed to serve as Polling Clerks, Presiding Officers and Jubilee Party agents across the country but with special duties to rig the elections in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee.





He noted that the deployment came following a meeting on 23rd of June where the officers’ work IDs were withdrawn and..



