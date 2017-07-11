RAILA pulls another first on UHURU and STATE HOUSE is in TERROR mode-This is a game changer

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga has written a book for the young people detailing his vision for Kenya.





The book titled-The Quest for Nationhood: Roadmap to Our Future is a pocket-sized 125 page book written by Raila Odinga himself.





The book targets the youths who were not there during the country’s defining moments and the elderly who have either chosen to forget Kenya’s rich history or whose memories have faded.





The book details how Kenya can recover lost ground and achieve prosperity for all. In essence, the book details independence history for Kenya.





Speaking yesterday, the NASA flag bearer called his book a guide for young Kenyans to help them know, love and serve their country.





He noted that the book explores ideals on how to fix the economy, strengthen nationhood, protect devolution and end corruption.



