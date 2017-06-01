RAILA ODINGA’s man insults WETANGULA badly using his wife - He is useless even in bed!

..was already prepared financially for the battle.





“So the cheap propaganda Ford Kenya are alleging that oh I have no money... Are they my wife to know if I don’t have money to run?”





“I could not just start from anywhere to vie for Governor if I did not have money. That is stupidity,” said Khangati.





During a Ford Kenya meeting in Kanduyi on Monday , Wetang’ula said there is enough evidence that Khang’ati is being used by the Government to split the NASA Governor’s votes in favour of current Governor, Kenneth Lusaka.





He also claimed that Khangati joined Jubilee because he had no money to campaign.





