RAILA ODINGA’s goons kill UHURU/ RUTO’s chief campaigner in Bungoma! Here is what happened

Friday July 21, 2017 - Goons associated with National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, have killed one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief campaigners in Bungoma County.





Edward Barasa, 50, was killed at his Kibingei home by a gang that attacked at about 10pm on Thursday and stole nothing.





Preliminary police investigations indicated that Barasa had been warned by NASA supporters against campaigning for Jubilee in Bungoma County.





Barasa was a staunch supporter of…



