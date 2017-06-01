RAILA ODINGA’s daughter has bought land in Kajiado as RAILA continues to tell MAASAIs to evict KIKUYUs

Thursday July 6, 2017 - One of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s daughters has bought some pieces of land in Kajiado County despite her father calling for the Maasai community not to sell their land to the Kikuyu community.





According to Kajiado West Jubilee nominee, George Sunkuyia, Raila’s daughter bought land worth millions of shillings in Kajiado between 2010 and 2017.





“One of the daughters of the opposition leader who is inciting the Maa community has bought land in Kajiado West.”





“What does he want to..



