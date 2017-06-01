RAILA ODINGA’s daughter has bought land in Kajiado as RAILA continues to tell MAASAIs to evict KIKUYUs

..happen to his daughter?" said Sunkuyia.





Sunkuyia was speaking when President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Kajiado West on Wednesday to drum up support for his re-election in August.





Uhuru was accompanied by Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, and Kajiado gubernatorial aspirant, Joseph Ole Lenku.





Lenku criticised the opposition leader for allegedly engaging in incitement targeting particular communities.



"We totally reject the politics of division and those who want to set communities against each other," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



