RAILA ODINGA’s bodyguards were forced to shoot in the air in Githurai as Jubilee goons went for his blood

Thursday July 13, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was again forced to drive off in Githurai after facing hostility from Jubilee supporters, who pelted stones and avocados at his convoy.





Some bodyguards accompanying Raila and other leaders were forced to shoot in the air to disperse the rowdy youths who were singing Jubilee songs.





The incident came a few minutes after Raila Odinga was stoned in Thika town.





In Thika, the youths started by..



