RAILA ODINGA tells Kenyans to do the unthinkable during August elections and UHURU is scared

RAILA ODINGA tells Kenyans to do the unthinkable during August elections and UHURU is scaredEditor's Choice, News 08:11
Sunday July 16, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has asked his supporters and Kenyans at large not to travel upcountry until after August elections.
This is after reports emerged that many Kenyans were relocating to their rural homes for fear of election violence.
Speaking yesterday, Raila urged his supporters not to relocate but remain where they registered as voters to..
