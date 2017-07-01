RAILA ODINGA tells Kenyans to do the unthinkable during August elections and UHURU is scared

..exercise their right to vote and help him send Uhuru home.





“We don’t want to fall into the trick that there will be violence and ferry your families’ upcountry.”





“We have heard that men are planning to stay in Nairobi and their families to their rural homes,” Raila said.





“This should not be allowed for those registered in Nairobi.”





“You must stay here with your families to vote,” he added.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Kalonzo Musyoka who assured Kenyans that there would be no violence this time round.





