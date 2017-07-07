RAILA ODINGA pulls a surprise on UHURU as he mobilizes youths to do this-Jubilee didn’t expect this

Friday July 7, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has announced a campaign to mobilize youths to preach and keep peace before, during and after the August 8th General Election.





In a campaign dubbed ‘White Hat Clarion’, Raila targets youths across the country, who he said have a great stake in the country’s governance.





The campaign, which was launched on Friday (today), will signal the onset of people-led peaceful revolution to reclaim Kenya’s lost glory.





The former PM noted that the campaign marks the last phase of the NASA campaign and will see young people meet at Uhuru Park once a week to pray for peace.





Raila had appealed to the young people yesterday to turn up on Friday in large numbers wearing white caps and handkerchiefs at Uhuru Park and Kamukunji Grounds to mark Saba Saba Day.





This comes even as Jubilee has accused Raila of fanning ethnicity and advocating for violence during the August polls.



