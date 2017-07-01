RAILA ODINGA promotes ORENGO ahead of the August 8th poll – UHURU/ RUTO in deep trouble

Friday July 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promoted Siaya Senator, James Orengo, as the coalition’s Chief Agent for the General Election.





According to Raila Odinga’s campaign head, Joe Ager, Orengo’s name and Norman Magaya’s name have been sent to IEBC for verification.





“The early appointment represents a critical part of the overall state of preparedness for the Presidential and..



