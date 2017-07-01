RAILA ODINGA promotes ORENGO ahead of the August 8th poll – UHURU/ RUTO in deep trouble

..General Elections," said Ager.





Ager added that the appointment of Constituency and Polling Station agents is also at an advanced state.





He urged NASA supporters to turn up in large numbers to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto do not get another five-years in office.





“I urge all NASA polling agents and supporters in general to be prepared to turn out with one accord on August 8 and vote in force." he said.





He also expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will be the fifth President of Kenya in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



