RAILA ODINGA is a witch and he has bewitched ISAAC RUTO, am telling you, he is headed to oblivion

Monday July 24, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is a witch and he should be rejected by Kenyans during the August 8th General Election, Deputy President William Ruto has said.





Speaking in Kuresoi on Sunday , Ruto asked residents to reject Raila Odinga next month because he does not have their interests at heart.





Ruto told the people of Rift Valley that Raila Odinga is the "community's oppressor so he should not get a single vote".





He said the region still has…



