RAILA ODINGA is just a copy cat! See what he has told UHURU over the presidential debate.

Monday July 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he is ready for the presidential debate if President Uhuru Kenyatta accepts to participate in the debate.





The Presidential debate is scheduled for July 24 at the Catholic University of East Africa.





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Salim Lone, on Monday evening, Raila told Uhuru that it is not too late to...



