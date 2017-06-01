RAILA ODINGA is just a copy cat! He has also boycotted the presidential debate after UHURU did it

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, pulled out of the presidential debate hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that he will not participate in it.





In a statement on Wednesday, Raila’s Communication Adviser, Salim Lone, said his boss will not participate due the current proposed format and stipulation.





However, the National Super Alliance Campaign Secretariat has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be open to debating Raila Odinga on..



