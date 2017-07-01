RAILA ODINGA is always happy when Kenyans butcher each other, his best year was 2007 - UHURU says.

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to reject National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the forthcoming General Elections since he only wants to divide the country along ethnic lines.





Speaking on Tuesday in Ganze, Uhuru noted that unlike the Opposition that was keen to divide the country along ethnic lines, the Jubilee administration is committed to uniting the country and achieving nationhood.





“While we are..



