RAILA ODINGA insists that he will station his goons around polling station despite MATIANGI’s archaic order.Politics 15:01
Sunday July 23, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate , Raila Odinga, has insisted that he will still use his strategy of adopting a polling station to protect Jubilee Government from stealing his victory during the August 8th General Election .
On Friday, acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, said the Government will not allow any political parties to station their goons around a polling station.
But speaking on behalf of Raila Odinga on…
