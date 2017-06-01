RAILA ODINGA has promised that he will jail UHURU/ RUTO over corruption - Family member reveals.

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Rail Odinga, will jail President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, if he wins the Presidency in August, a close confidante has revealed.





Speaking during a NASA rally in Homa Bay on Sunday , Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, said Raila has confided in him that he will jail Uhuru and Ruto for committing economic crimes during their five year tenure.





“These two gentlemen glorify corruption and..



