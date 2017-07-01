RAILA ODINGA gives UHURU ultimatum of accepting results in August - This is not good at all.

Monday July 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he will accept defeat if he loses on August 8, only if all voters are identified through biometrics and Al Ghurair Company does not print presidential ballot papers.


Speaking on Thursday during a live interview on NTV from his Karen home, Raila said NASA will accept the presidential results if the electoral commission meets the two conditions.

