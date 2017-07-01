RAILA ODINGA gives UHURU ultimatum of accepting results in August - This is not good at all.
Politics
05:12
Monday July 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA)
presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he will accept defeat if he
loses on August 8, only
if all voters are identified through biometrics and Al Ghurair
Company does not print presidential ballot papers.
Speaking on Thursday during
a live interview on NTV from his Karen home, Raila said NASA will accept the
presidential results if the electoral commission meets the two conditions.
“If the...
2012
The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved.
-
Designed by Denno