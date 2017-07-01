RAILA ODINGA gives UHURU ultimatum of accepting results in August - This is not good at all.

Monday July 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he will accept defeat if he loses on August 8 , only if all voters are identified through biometrics and Al Ghurair Company does not print presidential ballot papers.





Speaking on Thursday during a live interview on NTV from his Karen home, Raila said NASA will accept the presidential results if the electoral commission meets the two conditions.





“If the...



