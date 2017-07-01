RAILA ODINGA differs again with his wife, MAMA IDA - See how he embarrassed her in public!

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has once again differed with his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, over voting dynamics in Luo Nyanza, which is his stronghold.





While Ida Odinga has been advocating for freedom of choice from the variety of the contestants, Odinga is rooting for the infamous six piece voting method.





Speaking in Homa Bay on Monday , Raila asked residents to vote in a six piece system saying he wants majority of ODM MPs in the 12th Parliament.





“My good people, it will be useless to elect me without equally extending favours to...



