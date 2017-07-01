RAILA ODINGA accuses UHURU of using KDF to rig the 2017 General Election! Shares details again

RAILA ODINGA accuses UHURU of using KDF to rig the 2017 General Election! Shares details againPolitics 05:17
Wednesday July 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has once again accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of using the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to rig the August 8th General Election.
In a post on his official Facebook account on Tuesday, Raila said that there is increased militarization of our country ahead of the elections by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“Four weeks ago, we as NASA raised the alarm on recruitment and training of..
Page 1 2