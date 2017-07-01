RAILA ODINGA accuses UHURU of using KDF to rig the 2017 General Election! Shares details again

...some members of our military and police to participate in the elections as Jubilee agents,” Raila wrote.





"Uhuru is marshalling all armed forces to deal with challenges which only he knows.”





“There is a full-scale mobilisation and training of the Police, Kenya Wildlife Service wardens, Kenya Forest Service wardens, Prison wardens and the Army at a scale that only exists in dictatorships where the Constitution is overthrown and the President rules by force." Raila added.





Raila said the move is dangerous and unacceptable.





Last month, Raila alleged that military officials are being trained at Nairobi’s Embakasi Barracks to help tilt the outcome of the election in favour of the Jubilee Party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



