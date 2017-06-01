RAILA moves closer to forming Government with UHURU as another Presidential candidate goes berserk

..conducted its electoral business so far.





Gichira feels that the IEBC has not been forthright with Kenyans with regard to the August polls and that the commission could be working with the ruling Jubilee Government to the disadvantage of other players.





He also wants IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, jailed for flouting several laws in the procurement of ballot papers and the registration of voters.





“Whereas the constitution calls for continuous registration of voters, IEBC has disregarded the law and established its unconstitutional quasi-periodic mass voter registration drives in specific intervals leading up to elections with no possibility of registration outside of these MVR timelines,” said Mr. Gichira.





