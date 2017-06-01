RAILA may miss out on the ballot in August as MWANGI goes to court to force UHURU to lock him out

Monday, 3 July 2017 - A man who wanted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga locked out of the August polls over integrity issues has taken the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to court for failing to bar the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer from the ballot.





Charles Mwangi now wants Uhuru forced to form a special commission to investigate Attorney General Githu Muigai, EACC Chairman, Eliud Wabukala, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinet, for failing to stop Raila Odinga from participating in the August polls.





“Muigai, Wabukala, Chebukati and..



