RAILA is useless and cannot stop election! NAMWAMBA says as he celebrates AL GHURAIR ruling.Politics 07:54
Friday July 21, 2017 - Budalang’i MP, Ababu Namwamba, has welcomed the Court of Appeal ruling that allowed Al Ghurair to print presidential ballot papers.
On Thursday, Court of Appeal judges reversed a decision that terminated the awarding of the contract to the Dubai-based firm.
The judges led by Erastus Githinji said that the High Court erred in holding public participation a mandatory requirement for direct procurement.
Speaking on…
Page 1 2