RAILA is out to frustrate us and cause chaos when he loses - UHURU tells the African Union (AU)

Thursday July 20, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the African Union (AU) and accused him of being a merchant of violence.





The President told the AU delegation led by AU Chairman, Moussa Faki, that Raila was out to sabotage the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through courts to force the commission to postpone the August elections.





He also accused the NASA leader of..



