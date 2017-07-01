RAILA is our next President like it or not! See the secret meeting with CHEBUKATI that sealed everything

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - The debate on the printing of Presidential ballot papers for the August 8th General Elections has taken another twist even as the country awaits for the court ruling on whether or not Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing will continue to print the ballots.





This is after National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has entered into a pact with National Super Alliance (NASA) to award the tender to a firm linked to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in case the Court of Appeal upholds the High Court’s decision to cancel the tender given to Al Ghurair, which is said to have links with President Uhuru Kenyatta and..



