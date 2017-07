RAILA is confused! NASA has two manifestos, one for Kenyans and another for WANJIGI and the cartels.

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for unveiling two manifestos. Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for unveiling two manifestos.





Speaking in Tana River County when drumming support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, Ruto told the opposition to tell Kenyans on why they unveiled two manifestos.





The DP said reports that NASA is being rocked by confusion because of two different manifestos, is a clear indication that..