RAILA is confused! NASA had two manifestos, one for Kenyans and another for WANJIGI and the cartels.

..the leaders’ focus is to pursue wealth through business deals at the expense of Kenyans.





Ruto said one of the manifestos is meant to take care of the interests of the corruption cartels funding NASA’s campaigns.





He said the other manifesto, which was recently launched, is just a cover-up of the reality.





“It is now clear that one of the manifestos explains how the corruption cartels will get kickbacks in form of tenders to be awarded to dubious projects like the Anglo Leasing if NASA forms the next Government,” he said.





