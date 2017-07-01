RAILA is the Commander in Chief of Nairobi! He is headed for a major win against UHURU - Opinion Polls

Friday July 28, 2017 - A new survey conducted by Infotrak has shown that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is still the ‘commander in chief’ of Nairobi politics.





In 2013, Raila managed 49 percent of Nairobi votes while President Uhuru Kenyatta only managed 47 percent.





However, according to the latest opinion poll, Raila Odinga is commanding 54 percent of the Nairobi votes compared to Uhuru Kenyatta’s 38 percent.





The researchers also reported that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, got a 56 per cent rating and...



