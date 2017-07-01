RAILA is the Commander in Chief of Nairobi! He is headed for a major win against UHURU - Opinion Polls

..Jubilee Party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, got 40 per cent.





Uhuru was followed by Mohammed Abduba Dida (Tunza Coalition), Joe Nyaga rated at 0.5 per cent, Michael Wainaina and Ekuro Aukot at 0.1 per cent.





It was reported in February that Jubilee and the opposition shared new voters almost equally in the just-ended voter registration.

An analysis of voter numbers released by the IEBC showed that Jubilee strongholds led opposition zones by less than 50,000 new voters.





