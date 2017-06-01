RAILA has taken over the South Rift - See what he has promised to do for KALENJINs if he wins

..the Jubilee regime to the Kalenjins in South Rift.





The former PM also accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of offering empty promises to Kenyans even as the economy collapses under their watch.





“This Government is exploiting people in broad daylight.”





“You look around and businesses are collapsing down.”





“People are losing jobs.”





“They have offered Kenyans empty promises.”





“But I want to correct all those mistakes if elected President,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



