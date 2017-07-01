RAILA has officially lost to UHURU as it emerges he has gone dead broke - Can’t even print a T-shirt

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid is reportedly in crisis after it emerged that he has gone broke and cannot sustain his campaigns.





Reliable sources have confirmed that Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) has run out of cash and can no longer produce campaign merchandise such as T-shirts, caps, flyers, branded reflector jackets and billboards due to the financial crunch that they are currently experiencing.





The NASA team has not fully procured branded vehicles and caravans branded images of Raila and..



