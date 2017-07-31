RAILA has already lost! See what ICT experts from IEBC did in Nyanza to help UHURU rig him

Monday July 31, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) has maintained that Jubilee has sensed defeat and was planning to rig the August elections to stay in power.





Speaking yesterday in a church service, Kisumu Senator Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were using Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma and the IEBC officials to rig Raila Odinga in Nyanza region.





He revealed a secret meeting between IEBC officials from Nairobi and Kisumu County officials to discuss ways of influencing Presiding Officers and Clerks in favour of Ranguma and President Kenyatta during elections.





“We have information that ICT experts from Nairobi were in Kisumu meeting County Government ICT officials to train them on how to jam the biometric voter identification kits at the various polling stations to ensure they don’t function so that voting can be done manually with a motive of rigging,” Nyongo said.



