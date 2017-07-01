RAILA finally reveals what he will do if UHURU beats him in August - State House didn’t expect this

08:30

Sunday July 16, 2017 - NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has for the first time agreed to concede defeat if President Uhuru Kenyatta beats him in the August elections.


Speaking while on a campaign trail in Nairobi, Raila, however, added that he would only concede defeat if Uhuru beats him in a free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

The former PM warned the IEBC to conduct credible polls failure to which he..

