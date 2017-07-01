RAILA finally reveals what he will do if UHURU beats him in August - State House didn’t expect this

...will not accept defeat.





He also urged the IEBC to cancel the tender to Al Ghurair for the printing of the Presidential ballot papers.





“We are sportsmen who know that in any match their can only be two outcomes; either a win a loss.”



“In the event we lose fairly we shall accept defeat,” Raila said.





“The commission can save the situation by conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible elections and no one will hear complaints from us,” he added.





President Uhuru Kenyatta had also agreed to concede defeat if Raila beats him and had been putting pressure on the NASA leader to do the same.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



