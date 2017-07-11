RAILA discovers another massive irregularity in IEBC register-This will give UHURU a direct win

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) has discovered yet another massive irregularity in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ((IEBC) register that could give President Uhuru Kenyatta a direct win in the August elections.





In a letter dated July, 2017, to the IEBC, NASA cited discovery of double registrations in the register currently posted on the commission’s website.





The Opposition is now calling for a total clean-up of the register before the August 8th General Election.





NASA also added that there were other irregularities like names of deceased persons still appearing in the register.





“In the voter register we have obtained from the IEBC website, the NASA campaign secretariat has discovered that there are 400,685 persons who have been registered twice (double registered),” said Joe Ager, the NASA campaign secretariat’s head of operations and delivery.





“The double registered persons have been carefully and methodically proportionally across all counties, constituencies, wards and polling stations,” he added.





