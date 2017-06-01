RAILA betrays MUDAVADI! See what he said about 2022 - LUHYAs will always be used as toilet papers.

..interview with a local radio station on Monday , Raila said he is assured of forming the Government in August with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his deputy.





Raila said he will serve as President for one term and then support Kalonzo in 2022.





“Kalonzo will be on the ballot in 2022.”





“We are sure we will form the Government and Kalonzo will be the Deputy President.”





“He stands a chance in NASA and we will support him,” Raila said.





When Mudavadi was campaigning in Western Kenya, he told residents that he will succeed Raila Odinga in 2022 and urged his supporters to support the former PM in 2017.





