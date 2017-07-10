RAILA attracts a mammoth crowd in Kiambu! Is this a sign that in August he will get KIKUYU votes (PHOTOs).

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, toured Kiambu County on Tuesday where he made stop overs in different shopping centres of the expansive County.





Raila said he will defend everyone's rights once he takes over from President Uhuru Kenyatta after the August 8 th General Election.





“We must make Kenyans [understand] there are 43 different communities...none should not feel inferior or superior to the other," said Raila.





The ODM leader further announced that the National Super Alliance (NASA) will encourage women's chamas and coffee and tea farming.





"We will improve and expand Githunguri Dairy FCS therefore employ more young people," Raila said.





The former Premier also noted that "other than agriculture, the people of Kiambu are known for their business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit."





