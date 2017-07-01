RAILA almost cries as he reveals what he underwent at Nyayo torture chambers after MOI arrested him.

Sunday July 9, 2017-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has revealed the nature of torture they underwent when they were detained by KANU government in 1990s.





Raila and veteran politician, Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia were sent to detention for calling for a multi –party state.





Speaking during commemoration of Saba Saba day at Kamukunji Grounds on Friday, Raila ,who almost cried, revealed the torture they underwent at infamous Nyayo chambers.





“Prior to Saba Saba Rubia, Matiba and I were arrested and taken to Nyayo Chambers. We went without food, subjected to darkness and even submerged in water,” Raila recalled.





“It was not a good experience but we made it. I know many other Kenyans who went through the ordeal.” Raila added.





He urged Kenyans to support his presidency saying he will ensure every Kenyans citizen is free and lives in a decent house free from hunger and disease.





He also said once he assumes the presidency in August, the cost of living will come down within 100 days of his administration.



