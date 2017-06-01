Radio Jambo’s GIDI GIDI leaks SAKAJA’s confidential documents! He is a KALENJIN not a LUHYA

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Radio presenter, Joseph Ogidi better known as Gidi Gidi, has made public a long hidden secret about Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja.





Gidi, who co-hosts the breakfast show on Radio Jambo alongside Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, posted Sakaja’s tax return files on his Facebook page with the intention of revealing his middle name which is ‘Koskei’





This could be a big blow to Sakaja who has all along banked on Luhya votes in Nairobi by claiming that he’s a Luhya.





The former musician went ahead to tell people to be proud of their background or ethnicity and not disown it for political reasons.





Check out the leaked documents in the next page



