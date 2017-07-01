Pump Attendants Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

Jobs: Pump Attendants



Our client who is a leading provider and dealer in Petroleum and Lubricant products is opening up a new petrol station in Nairobi, Kayole - Njiru area.





We are looking for competent candidates to fill up the above positions.



Salary Offer: Kshs: 17,000.00 to Kshs: 20,000.00

Roles & Duties:

Check air pressure in vehicle tires; and levels of fuel, motor oil, transmission, radiator, battery, and other fluids; and add air, oil, water, or other fluids, as required.

Clean parking areas, offices, restrooms, and equipment, and remove trash.

Clean windshields, and/or wash and wax vehicles.

Collect cash payments from customers and make change, or charge purchases to customers' credit cards and provide customers with receipts.

Activate fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with petrol or diesel fuel to specified levels.

Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods.

Prepare daily reports of fuel, oil, and accessory sales.

Sell and install accessories, such as batteries, windshield wiper blades, fan belts, bulbs and headlamps.

Sell prepared food, groceries, and related items.

Maintain customer records and follow up periodically with telephone, mail, or personal reminders of service due.

Perform minor repairs such as adjusting brakes, replacing spark plugs, and changing engine oil and filters.

Provide customers with information about local roads and highways.

Rotate, test, and repair or replace tires, test and charge batteries.

One must also have the following:-

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Application Letter

Academic Certificates

Medical Certificate Showing You Are Physically Fit To Work

A Copy Of Good Conduct Certificate

N.H.I.F Card

N.S.S.F Card

K.R.A Pin

Letter From The Chief

If you meet the minimum qualifications, send your application quoting the job title (Pump Attendants) on the subject line to

jobs@hcsafrica.com