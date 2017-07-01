Pump Attendants Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

Pump Attendants Jobs in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 02:10
Our client who is a leading provider and dealer in Petroleum and Lubricant products is opening up a new petrol station in Nairobi, Kayole - Njiru area.
We are looking for competent candidates to fill up the above positions.
Salary Offer: Kshs: 17,000.00 to Kshs: 20,000.00
Roles & Duties:
- Check air pressure
in vehicle tires; and levels of fuel, motor oil, transmission, radiator,
battery, and other fluids; and add air, oil, water, or other fluids, as
required.
- Clean parking
areas, offices, restrooms, and equipment, and remove trash.
- Clean windshields,
and/or wash and wax vehicles.
- Collect cash
payments from customers and make change, or charge purchases to customers'
credit cards and provide customers with receipts.
- Activate fuel pumps
and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with petrol or diesel fuel to specified
levels.
- Order stock, and
price and shelve incoming goods.
- Prepare daily
reports of fuel, oil, and accessory sales.
- Sell and install
accessories, such as batteries, windshield wiper blades, fan belts, bulbs
and headlamps.
- Sell prepared food,
groceries, and related items.
- Maintain customer
records and follow up periodically with telephone, mail, or personal
reminders of service due.
- Perform minor
repairs such as adjusting brakes, replacing spark plugs, and changing
engine oil and filters.
- Provide customers
with information about local roads and highways.
- Rotate, test, and
repair or replace tires, test and charge batteries.
One must also have the following:-
- Curriculum Vitae
(CV)
- Application Letter
- Academic
Certificates
- Medical Certificate
Showing You Are Physically Fit To Work
- A Copy Of Good
Conduct Certificate
- N.H.I.F Card
- N.S.S.F Card
- K.R.A Pin
- Letter From The
Chief