Pump Attendants Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

Our client who is a leading provider and dealer in Petroleum and Lubricant products is opening up a new petrol station in Nairobi, Kayole - Njiru area. 

We are looking for competent candidates to fill up the above positions.

Salary Offer: Kshs: 17,000.00 to Kshs: 20,000.00
Roles & Duties:
  • Check air pressure in vehicle tires; and levels of fuel, motor oil, transmission, radiator, battery, and other fluids; and add air, oil, water, or other fluids, as required.
  • Clean parking areas, offices, restrooms, and equipment, and remove trash.
  • Clean windshields, and/or wash and wax vehicles.
  • Collect cash payments from customers and make change, or charge purchases to customers' credit cards and provide customers with receipts.
  • Activate fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with petrol or diesel fuel to specified levels.
  • Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods.
  • Prepare daily reports of fuel, oil, and accessory sales.
  • Sell and install accessories, such as batteries, windshield wiper blades, fan belts, bulbs and headlamps.
  • Sell prepared food, groceries, and related items.
  • Maintain customer records and follow up periodically with telephone, mail, or personal reminders of service due.
  • Perform minor repairs such as adjusting brakes, replacing spark plugs, and changing engine oil and filters.
  • Provide customers with information about local roads and highways.
  • Rotate, test, and repair or replace tires, test and charge batteries.
One must also have the following:-
  • Curriculum Vitae (CV)
  • Application Letter
  • Academic Certificates
  • Medical Certificate Showing You Are Physically Fit To Work
  • A Copy Of Good Conduct Certificate
  • N.H.I.F Card
  • N.S.S.F Card
  • K.R.A Pin
  • Letter From The Chief
If you meet the minimum qualifications, send your application quoting the job title (Pump Attendants) on the subject line tojobs@hcsafrica.com

   

