Project Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

Vacancy: Project Assistant, DREAMS
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non - governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
TUSAIDIE WASICHANA WAELIMIKE (“Support Girls to Learn”) is an awardee of the prestigious DREAMS Innovation Challenge.
The project aims to support girls from Nairobi’s informal settlements to stay in school at key dropout points by making schools more girl-friendly and gender-equitable and by advocating to the private sector to expand scholarships for project participants.
CMMB is recruiting for the position of Project Assistant to be based at our offices in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Position: The Project Assistant will work closely with the DREAMS Project Officer, other project partners and stakeholders in the community and in the non-formal schools in ensuring adherence to CMMB standards.
You will support the provision of technical input, backing to teachers’, community leaders’ capacity building and advocacy components of the program.
Duties & Responsibilities
Project Management:
- Assist in the
planning of project activities, ensuring adherence to technical standards,
best practices and donor guidelines.
- Provide program
administrative support to ensure that DREAMS project operations are
maintained in an effective and up to date manner
- Support the project
officer to maintain up-to-date documentation related to project monitoring
and implementation.
- Assist in
organising DREAMS-related activities, trainings and workshops including
mobilization of participants for these events
External Relations:
- Ensure positive
relationships with partners under DREAMS including the schools’
management, Nairobi County Council and any relevant departments,
University of Nairobi Student Mentors, contractors, other DREAMS
implementing partners etc.
Financial Management:
- Provide support in
ensuring timely advance requests and liquidations as per CMMB guidelines.
Monitoring and Evaluation:
- Conduct regular
project monitoring visits to all DREAMS sites, sharing outcomes from
visits to inform necessary adjustments to the project work plan and
outcomes.
- Develop activity
reports for each DREAMS activity
- Assist the project
officer with the preparation of annual and quarterly implementation plans
and reporting requirements per CMMB guidelines
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree
in an area of social development preferred
- A minimum of 1
years’ experience in NGO program operations especially on children
activities
- Experience in
community mobilization and working with schools/institutions
- Experience of
working and communicating with children and very young adolescents
- Working experience
with PEPFAR-funded/DREAMS projects in strongly preferred
- Knowledge, interest
and experience in HIV, GBV and school WASH preferred
- Knowledge and
experience in qualitative and quantitative research and/or evaluations
- Knowledge of
Nairobi’s informal settlements specifically Kangemi and Kawangware
- Highly developed
report writing skills
- Highly developed
interpersonal and communication skills including influencing, negotiation
and coaching
- Highly developed
cultural awareness and ability to work well in an international
environment with people
- from diverse
backgrounds and cultures
- Strong results
orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mind-sets
- Problem solving and
risk mitigating skills
- Fluency in English,
both verbal and written
Terms of offer: We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.
We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their application together with resume/CV to hrkenya@cmmb.org indicating position applied for on the subject line by 14 th July 2017.
Include telephone and email contacts of 3 references and your daytime telephone / cellphone contact.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To learn more about us, visit our website at www.cmmb.org