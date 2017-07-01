Project Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

CMMB





Vacancy: Project Assistant, DREAMS



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



About us: CMMB is a global non - governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.



TUSAIDIE WASICHANA WAELIMIKE (“Support Girls to Learn”) is an awardee of the prestigious DREAMS Innovation Challenge.





The project aims to support girls from Nairobi’s informal settlements to stay in school at key dropout points by making schools more girl-friendly and gender-equitable and by advocating to the private sector to expand scholarships for project participants.



CMMB is recruiting for the position of Project Assistant to be based at our offices in Nairobi, Kenya.



The Position: The Project Assistant will work closely with the DREAMS Project Officer, other project partners and stakeholders in the community and in the non-formal schools in ensuring adherence to CMMB standards.





You will support the provision of technical input, backing to teachers’, community leaders’ capacity building and advocacy components of the program.



Duties & Responsibilities



Project Management:

Assist in the planning of project activities, ensuring adherence to technical standards, best practices and donor guidelines.

Provide program administrative support to ensure that DREAMS project operations are maintained in an effective and up to date manner

Support the project officer to maintain up-to-date documentation related to project monitoring and implementation.

Assist in organising DREAMS-related activities, trainings and workshops including mobilization of participants for these events

External Relations:

Ensure positive relationships with partners under DREAMS including the schools’ management, Nairobi County Council and any relevant departments, University of Nairobi Student Mentors, contractors, other DREAMS implementing partners etc.

Financial Management:

Provide support in ensuring timely advance requests and liquidations as per CMMB guidelines.

Monitoring and Evaluation:

Conduct regular project monitoring visits to all DREAMS sites, sharing outcomes from visits to inform necessary adjustments to the project work plan and outcomes.

Develop activity reports for each DREAMS activity

Assist the project officer with the preparation of annual and quarterly implementation plans and reporting requirements per CMMB guidelines

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in an area of social development preferred

A minimum of 1 years’ experience in NGO program operations especially on children activities

Experience in community mobilization and working with schools/institutions

Experience of working and communicating with children and very young adolescents

Working experience with PEPFAR-funded/DREAMS projects in strongly preferred

Knowledge, interest and experience in HIV, GBV and school WASH preferred

Knowledge and experience in qualitative and quantitative research and/or evaluations

Knowledge of Nairobi’s informal settlements specifically Kangemi and Kawangware

Highly developed report writing skills

Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills including influencing, negotiation and coaching

Highly developed cultural awareness and ability to work well in an international environment with people

from diverse backgrounds and cultures

Strong results orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mind-sets

Problem solving and risk mitigating skills

Fluency in English, both verbal and written

Terms of offer: We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.





We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.



How to Apply



Interested applicants should submit their application together with resume/CV to hrkenya@cmmb.org indicating position applied for on the subject line by 14 th July 2017.





Include telephone and email contacts of 3 references and your daytime telephone / cellphone contact.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

