Project Administrator Job in Kenya

Sustainet Group is looking for a well-organized and highly motivated individual who is result oriented to fill the following position:
Job Title: 1 Project Administrator
Location / Duty station: Nairobi
Responsibilities and Tasks:
- Develop and
maintain effective filing, archiving and record keeping systems, both
paper and electronic.
- Pro-actively manage
the Organization emails, in-tray and diary of the Team Leader and ensure
appropriate priority is given and action is taken in response.
- Handling of
confidential information and sensitive issues reliably.
- Make suitable and
efficient travel arrangements for field staff, board members and any
visitor and undertake all associated administration. Management of local
travel schedules and project vehicles.
- Organization and
preparation of meetings and take minutes/report on such meetings.
- Obtain and maintain
a thorough understanding of the financial reporting and general ledger
structure.
- Process all bank
payments and receipts ensuring all cash inflows and outflows are properly
recorded and bank accounts are reconciled at the end of each month.
- Process monthly
recurring journals and end month journals and ensure all expenses for the
month are posted.
- Respond to
enquiries from the Team Leader regarding financial and special reporting
requests.
- Assist in
development and implement of new procedures and features to enhance the
workflow of the department.
- Support and host
visitors from the region and elsewhere – arranging inductions and other
programmes for them ensuring high level of care
Qualifications
Successful candidate should possess the following qualifications:
- Degree in business
management and other related disciplines,
- Accounting
experience up to CPAK certificate will be added advantage.
- Minimum of 5 years
of experience in related field.
- Excellent written
and spoken English and Kiswahili.
- Excellent IT skills
especially MS Office Suite.
- Excellent reporting
skills.
- Past experience
with NGOs, Donor Agencies and project management would be added advantage
How to apply:
If you meet the requirements above, please send your application letter and CV to
opportunities@sustainetgroup.com, do also indicate the duty station you are applying for in your application letter.
To be received by 5.00 pm 25th July 2017