Project Administrator Job in Kenya

Sustainet Group is looking for a well-organized and highly motivated individual who is result oriented to fill the following position:

Job Title: 1 Project Administrator



Location / Duty station: Nairobi



Responsibilities and Tasks:

Develop and maintain effective filing, archiving and record keeping systems, both paper and electronic.

Pro-actively manage the Organization emails, in-tray and diary of the Team Leader and ensure appropriate priority is given and action is taken in response.

Handling of confidential information and sensitive issues reliably.

Make suitable and efficient travel arrangements for field staff, board members and any visitor and undertake all associated administration. Management of local travel schedules and project vehicles.

Organization and preparation of meetings and take minutes/report on such meetings.

Obtain and maintain a thorough understanding of the financial reporting and general ledger structure.

Process all bank payments and receipts ensuring all cash inflows and outflows are properly recorded and bank accounts are reconciled at the end of each month.

Process monthly recurring journals and end month journals and ensure all expenses for the month are posted.

Respond to enquiries from the Team Leader regarding financial and special reporting requests.

Assist in development and implement of new procedures and features to enhance the workflow of the department.