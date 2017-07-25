Project Administrator Job in Kenya

02:10

Sustainet Group is looking for a well-organized and highly motivated individual who is result oriented to fill the following position:
 
Job Title: 1 Project Administrator
 
Location / Duty station: Nairobi
 
Responsibilities and Tasks:
  • Develop and maintain effective filing, archiving and record keeping systems, both paper and electronic.
  • Pro-actively manage the Organization emails, in-tray and diary of the Team Leader and ensure appropriate priority is given and action is taken in response.
  • Handling of confidential information and sensitive issues reliably.
  • Make suitable and efficient travel arrangements for field staff, board members and any visitor and undertake all associated administration. Management of local travel schedules and project vehicles.
  • Organization and preparation of meetings and take minutes/report on such meetings.
  • Obtain and maintain a thorough understanding of the financial reporting and general ledger structure.
  • Process all bank payments and receipts ensuring all cash inflows and outflows are properly recorded and bank accounts are reconciled at the end of each month.
  • Process monthly recurring journals and end month journals and ensure all expenses for the month are posted.
  • Respond to enquiries from the Team Leader regarding financial and special reporting requests.
  • Assist in development and implement of new procedures and features to enhance the workflow of the department.
  • Support and host visitors from the region and elsewhere – arranging inductions and other programmes for them ensuring high level of care
Qualifications
 
Successful candidate should possess the following qualifications:
  • Degree in business management and other related disciplines,
  • Accounting experience up to CPAK certificate will be added advantage.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in related field.
  • Excellent written and spoken English and Kiswahili.
  • Excellent IT skills especially MS Office Suite.
  • Excellent reporting skills.
  • Past experience with NGOs, Donor Agencies and project management would be added advantage
How to apply:
 
If you meet the requirements above, please send your application letter and CV to
opportunities@sustainetgroup.com, do also indicate the duty station you are applying for in your application letter.

To be received by 5.00 pm 25th July 2017

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno