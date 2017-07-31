PROF MAKAU MUTUA reveals who wanted CHRIS MUSANDO DEAD! – THIS WILL SHOCK MANY

Monday July 31, 2017

-Renowned political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed the person who may had a motive of killing IEBC ICT manager, Christopher Chege Musando.





Musando was one of the few people with knowledge on the whereabouts of the servers at IEBC.





He was also instrumental in ensuring that Kenyans have a free and fair poll in August.





Commenting on social media on Monday, Makau who is a former Law Lecturer at Buffalo Law School in Newyork said the murder of ICT manger is “a smoking gun"





The fearless analyst said “It's not rocket science why IEBC ICT director Musando, a key elections officer, would be murdered days to the polls”





He said those who killed Musando wants to rig the next month elections, which is 8 days from today.





“IEBC's ICT manager Musando -- a most critical officer -- is dead. Should I believe the elections won't be rigged?” Makau asked on Twitter on Monday.



