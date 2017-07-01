Presidential aspirant AUKOT ‘angers’ RAILA as he says this after UHURU’s firm was allowed to print ballots

..restore public confidence in the electoral process.





Among the proposals, Aukot want the commission to involve all the Presidential candidates in the supervision of the printing of ballot papers and destruction of the template, typesets and any extra printing material upon completion of the printing process.





He also wants random serialization and security features so that ballot papers in one constituency cannot be used in another constituency.





Besides, counting and sealing of all Presidential ballots papers should be done at the printer’s premises.





